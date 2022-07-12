Three men seriously injured following head-on collision in Slough

Three men have sustained ‘serious injuries’ following a head-on collision on the A4 in Slough.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash, which occurred at around 7.20pm on the A4 near to Junction 5 of the M4 on Friday (July 8).

In the incident, the driver of a blue Alfa Romeo, a man his teens, collided head-on with the driver of a blue Volkswagen Golf, a man in his thirties.

The driver of the Alfa Romeo sustained serious leg injuries in the crash, whilst his passenger, a man in his twenties, suffered leg fractures. The driver of the VW Golf was also seriously injured.

The road was closed for several hours while emergency services attended the incident.

Investigating officer, PC John Belson, of the Joint Roads Policing Unit, based at Amersham police station, said: “I am keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or events leading up to it.

“If you have any information which you think could be relevant, please call us on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43220250498.

“Additionally, you can submit videos, such as dash-cam footage, via our dedicated portal.”