Slough Borough Council could sell off major development sites to help clear debts

Slough Borough Council could be set to sell three major development sites as it looks to address its financial situation.

A paper set to be discussed by councillors at cabinet on Monday reveals recommendations to dispose of three sites currently owned – or part owned – by SBC.

Following its section 114 notice last year, Slough Borough Council is required to dispose of £600million of its land and buildings to pay back its ‘untenable’ levels of borrowing which stands at £750million.

Furthermore, the council will be required to save £20million a year to plug the financial deficit.

The three sites – North West Quarter, Montem Lane and Stoke Wharf – are earmarked for more than 1,800 homes combined.

According to the report, maintaining the status quo would cost the council more than £27million over the next five years, a commitment which is said to be ‘challenging’.

To allow for regeneration in Slough to progress whilst the council continues to restore its finances, disposing the sites – which would reduce financial commitments as well as bring in revenue from the sale of the land – is required by the council.

Stoke Wharf is the most technical of the three developments, as it is only part-owned by SBC.

As such, it is proposed by the paper to extend the existing arrangements until the end of this year, before the sale is approved by councillors at a cabinet meeting in the future.

Further land disposals are also being considered in Haymill and Wexham, although these will not be considered until later this year.

A review by the council’s commissioners says: “The issues described in this report are complex, but the recommendations reflect the need to secure value for money, reduce the council’s financial liabilities and risks.

“The commissioners are therefore content with the report (including the associated part two report.)”