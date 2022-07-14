Driver disqualified after failing to stop for armed police in Slough

SITE INDEX

    Shay Bottomley

    Driver disqualified after failing to stop for armed police

    A drink driver in Slough has been disqualified after failing to stop for armed police in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

    The driver, who was also found to have no insurance, initially failed to stop for police.

    Once they did, the driver blew 88 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the legal limit.

    Alongside their disqualification, the driver was also arrested and charged.

