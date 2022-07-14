Driver disqualified after failing to stop for armed police in Slough

05:47PM, Thursday 14 July 2022
A drink driver in Slough has been disqualified after failing to stop for armed police in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The driver, who was also found to have no insurance, initially failed to stop for police.
Once they did, the driver blew 88 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the legal limit.
Alongside their disqualification, the driver was also arrested and charged.
#Slough. Vehicle failed to stop for @JOU_ArmedPolice in the early hours. Vehicle eventually came to a stop and driver was detained. Driver blew 88 at the roadside, had no insurance and was disqualified from driving— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) July 13, 2022
Arrested & Charged#TVPRPU #ItsNotWorthTheRisk #Fatal5 #P1879 pic.twitter.com/ULPvbu2Kxd
