Council's management overhaul 'like painting a house over again'

Plans to overhaul Slough Borough Council's top management were given the green light by an employment committee this week, despite concerns from a councillor that the proposals depicted 'painting a house over and over again'.

The authority wants to strengthen the organisation in the wake of its well-documented financial struggles as it seeks to pay back £750million worth of borrowing and make £20million in savings each year.

It has now been a year since SBC was issued with a Section 114 notice, banning all non-essential spending.

The proposals, put forward by the council’s interim chief executive Gavin Jones, seek to swap the existing six executive director posts for a seven-directorate model.

This would include a chief operating officer who would oversee governance and communications, while other director roles will involve housing, finance and communities.

An employment and appeals committee met on Tuesday at Slough Council's headquarters in Windsor Road to discuss the sweeping changes.

"There is an immediate need for an increased capacity at both chief officer and deputy chief officer to drive forward the improvements and recovery and allow the council to deliver on its priorities under the corporate plan," the council report stated.

"Once agreed, the changes proposed are to be started immediately but full implementation is likely to take until March 2023 as the replacement of interim staff with permanent employees is phased."

Slough Borough Council added that there will be 'no anticipated redundancies' as a result of the plans, although it will be going through a period of consultation with staff.

Tuesday's meeting heard how the council is on a 'long-term path to recovery' following the issuing of a Section 114 notice in July last year, with corporate capacity being one of its 'current constraints'.

But not all councillors appeared to be on board with the proposed changes, with Councillor Madhuri Bedi (Ind, Foxborough) claiming they just seemed 'like words on a page'.

"I have sat on this committee for a number of years and what you have said, I have heard before," she told the meeting.

"Has anything been done to improve skills? Because we see all of this changing roles [and] right now I see everything as broken, working in silo, there is no accountability and for us as councillors we sit here, but we don't know the full structure.

"We've got this paper and we've got nothing else. I am really concerned that we will put all of this in place but it is just like painting a house over and over again.

"What I want to see is the values and ethos, and I want accountability, but I do not see any of that. It all seems like words to me."

Council officers countered that 'a lot of that' is picked up in the council's corporate plan, which sets out a four-stage recovery journey for the authority.

"We have to start somewhere - it's not going to be solved overnight with this structure. Cultural issues are never going to be solved in that way, but this is the right direction of travel," said monitoring officer Sarah Wilson.

Cllr Harjinder Gahir (Lab, Wexham Lea) asked what difference Slough residents could see once the changes to the top tier were implemented.

"The problem is right at the bottom at the moment," he said. "No phone calls are being picked up, no answers are getting back, so what effect will this make to residents in the near future?"

Steven Mair, SBC's interim chief finance officer, replied: "You have to invest in changed management because of the sheer degree of change that the council's got to go through, and all that will then lead on to better services across the spectrum."

The authority's cabinet will now vote on the plans at a meeting this Monday following approval from the employment committee, who voted unanimously in favour of the changes this week.

This meeting will also discuss the council selling off three of its major development sites as it looks to steady its precarious financial ship.