CCTV images released following Slough burglary

Thames Valley Police would like to speak to a man regarding a burglary in Slough.

They believe he has 'vital information' and have released a CCTV image of him.

Two bikes were stolen between 10.15pm and 10.30pm on Saturday, June 11 in Portsmouth Court.

The first is described as a Rhino woman’s red and silver bike with a padded seat cover. It has a mudguard with a black bell and a bike lock on it.

The description for the second bike is currently unavailable.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Miriam Belbehri, based at Slough police station, said: "We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in these images to please get in touch as we believe they may have information in connection with this incident.

“We would also like to appeal to those within the area with CCTV or doorbell camera footage.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220305338.

“Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, you can also call the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”