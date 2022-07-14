Man jailed after sending Slough teen explicit messages on Snapchat

A man from Harrow has been jailed after sending a teenage girl from Slough sexually explicit messages on social media.

Adam Thomas, 29, of Ilmington Road, was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison at Reading Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday).

He was also added to the sex offenders register for life and was given a 15-year sexual harm prevention order.

On September 29, 2020, the mother of the victim - a teenage girl from Slough - reported to police that a man had sent sexually explicit messages to her daughter on Snapchat.

The messages showed the man had incited her to engage in penetrative sexual activity, despite knowing her age.

He also planned to meet her where sex would take place and communicated sexually with her, with messages dating back to September 23, 2020.

Officers identified the user as Thomas and executed a warrant at his address on February 4 last year, where they seized several electronic devices.

Thomas’ mobile phone contained indecent images of children, prohibited images of children and extreme pornography.

Thomas pleaded guilty to one count each of inciting a girl aged between 13-15 to engage in sexual activity; arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence; possession of an indecent image of a child; possession of extreme pornography and possession of prohibited images of children on March 7.

He was charged by postal requisition on January 10.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Nick Macchia, of Slough CID, said: “Several elements of this case were particularly troubling and it is a relief that the victim’s mother realised what was going on and called the police.

“I would like to thank the victim and the victim’s family for their support throughout this investigation and hope the outcome will provide some closure for them.

“My hope is this case serves as a reminder of the need for parents and guardians to be vigilant when it comes to children communicating online.

“I also want to remind young people that if anyone online asks you to do anything you’re uncomfortable with, tell a trusted adult as soon as possible.

“If you’re a perpetrator of such offences then seek help from support organisations such as Lucy Faithful as soon as possible before your offending escalates and you find yourself in prison, as Thomas now does.

“I hope Thomas uses his time in prison to reflect on his wholly unacceptable behaviour.

“Offences such as this will always be treated very seriously by Thames Valley Police and we will always look to investigate and prosecute offenders accordingly.”