Slough housing fraudster punished and told to pay thousands

A Slough man has been punished after trying to get on to the council’s housing register for his own financial gain.

Asif Iqbal, 39, of Bader Gardens, Slough, submitted two housing applications on which he failed to mention he had previously held a tenancy for a property in Purfleet, Essex, between August 2018 and December 2018.

In order to qualify for inclusion on the housing register, a person must have been continuously resident within the Slough borough for at least five years immediately preceding their application.

When Iqbal was challenged by a member of the housing allocations team, Mr Iqbal claimed he had been using the Purfleet address as a correspondence address only, because he had been hoping to obtain employment in that area and eventually move there.

He claimed his friend lived at the address, while he continued to live in Slough.

An investigation showed that not only was Mr Iqbal the tenant who paid the rent at the Essex address, but he was also paying all the bills, including council tax, water and electric.

He had also insured a vehicle at the address during the period of the tenancy.

Iqbal had taken a job in Leyton, East London, in May 2018, after which he had agreed to rent the Purfleet flat.

He admitted he had taken the tenancy and was paying all the associated bills but maintained that his best friend was actually living there instead, while he continued to rent a room in Slough and commute to his job in Leyton.

Iqbal claimed that although he paid all the bills, his friend repaid him all the expenses in cash.

He was charged with two offences under the Fraud Act 2006 of dishonestly making false representations on application forms in order to be included on the housing register, and intending to mislead the council and make a gain for himself or cause a loss to the council.

The case was heard at Reading Magistrates’ Court on July 12, where Iqbal was found guilty on the two offences of fraud following a trial.

The judge stated that the matter 'should never have gone to trial', but did give Iqbal credit for being 'of previous good character'.

Iqbal was sentenced to a 12-month community order of 180 hours unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs in full of £5,532.84, along with a £95 victim surcharge.

Councillor Pavitar K Mann, lead member for housing and planning at Slough Borough Council, said: “We have a high demand on our housing service with people in genuine need, and fraudsters who seek to exploit that do very real harm to our residents who do need a secure home.

"It delays the process for everyone else and causes real hardship.

“I’m glad [Iqbal] was convicted and will be punished and hope it will deter anyone else from falsely applying.

"We will never apologise for taking action against those who seek to make fraudulent claims and prioritising our residents in real need.”