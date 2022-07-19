Woman, 84, robbed at cash machine in Slough High Street

Police are trying to track down two men who robbed an 84-year-old woman at a cash machine in Slough High Street.

The mugging took place at 12.15am on Monday, July 11 outside Halifax Bank.

The victim had been withdrawing cash alongside her daughter when two offenders approached them.

One man pushed the elderly woman to the floor while his accomplice withdrew an amount of cash from the ATM.

Police described the suspects as men around 5ft to 5ft 9ins tall, with skinny builds.

They both had dark hair and were wearing dark coloured clothing and riding e-scooters.

The victim did not require hospital treatment, police added.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sikander Channa, based at Slough Police Station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this incident or have CCTV or dash-cam footage in the area, to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220305105.

“Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”