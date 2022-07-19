SITE INDEX

    • Slough man charged with making indecent photo of child and drug offences

    Police appeal after passenger suffers 'serious injuries' in A308 crash

    A Slough man has been charged with making an indecent photograph of a child as well as a series of drug offences.

    Tariq Brown, 19, of Bisham Court, has been charged by Thames Valley Police with:

    • four counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug
    • three counts of possession of a controlled class B drug
    • three counts of concerned in the supply of a class A drug
    • one count of making an indecent photograph of a child
    • and one count of possession of criminal property.

    The charges relate to offences that occurred between July 24, 2020 and July 12, 2022.

    Brown appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on July 13 and was remanded in custody until Monday, August 15. 

