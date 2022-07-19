Slough man charged with making indecent photo of child and drug offences

11:29AM, Tuesday 19 July 2022
A Slough man has been charged with making an indecent photograph of a child as well as a series of drug offences.
Tariq Brown, 19, of Bisham Court, has been charged by Thames Valley Police with:
The charges relate to offences that occurred between July 24, 2020 and July 12, 2022.
Brown appeared at Reading Magistrates Court on July 13 and was remanded in custody until Monday, August 15.
