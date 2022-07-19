SITE INDEX

    • Thunderstorms warning for Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

    Met Office warns of heavy rain and thundery showers in the South-east

    Heavy rain and thunderstorms could hit Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead on Wednesday afternoon, the Met Office has warned.

    A yellow weather warning has been issued for 1pm to 9pm tomorrow across London and the South East of England.

    The Met Office said heavy downpours and thunderstorms are expected to develop across central, southern and eastern parts of England.

    Most areas will only see small amounts of rain but there is a chance of isolated heavy rain and lighting, the UK’s national weather service said.

    Up to 30mm of rain could fall in an hour in the worst-affected areas.

