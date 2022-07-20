Man arrested on suspicion of murder following Slough man's disappearance

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of a Slough man, who has been reported missing since December.

Thames Valley Police says that a 32-year-old man from Slough has been arrested today (Wednesday) on suspicion of one count of murder, and remains in custody at this time.

The arrest is in connection with the disappearance of Andrzej Mucha, 57, (pictured below), who was reported missing on December 30, 2021.

Police are appealing for people to come forward with information about Andrzej's disappearance. He is a Polish speaker and is described as a white man around 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build.

Last month, his daughter Paulina said her father's situation was 'out of character' as she pled with the public to contact police with any useful information about him.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector, Dejan Avramovic of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “We have today launched a murder investigation and arrested a man on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of Andrzej Mucha.

“Work has been ongoing to locate Andrzej who has been missing now since December, however there has been no proof of life since November 29, 2021.

“Search activity and other extensive lines of enquiry have been undertaken over the past seven months to locate Andrzej but so far he has not been located.

“I would like to again appeal to the public to come forward with any information they may have in relation to the disappearance of Andrzej.

“If you have information please call Thames Valley Police on 101 or you can report online quoting reference 43210585228.

“If you do not wish to talk to the police but still wish to provide information you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 100 per cent anonymously.”