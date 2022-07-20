SITE INDEX

    • Person hit by train between Slough and Reading

    Slough Railway Station evacuated due to ‘suspicious package’

    All lines are currently closed between Slough and Reading railway stations due to a person being hit by a train. 

    Great Western Railway said emergency services have been called to the scene near Slough Railway Station. 

    Disruption is expected until 11pm.

    Trains running between these two stations could be cancelled or delayed, the rail operator added. 

