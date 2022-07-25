Man punched and has watch stolen in Slough robbery

A man was put into a headlock, punched and had his designer watch stolen during a robbery in Slough.

The incident occurred at 7pm on Friday (July 22) in Lodge Farm Park, near Weekes Drive.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was walking through the park, when he was put into a headlock and punched multiple times.

The offender then stole the victims Michael Kors watch from his wrist, and rode off on a bicycle.

The victim did not require medical treatment, Thames Valley Police said.

A 43-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a class B drug. He has been released on bail until Saturday, August 20.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Miriam Belbehri, based at Slough Police Station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this incident or have CCTV or dash-cam footage in the area, to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220324978.

“Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”