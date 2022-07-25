SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Man punched and has watch stolen in Slough robbery

    Police appeal after passenger suffers 'serious injuries' in A308 crash

    A man was put into a headlock, punched and had his designer watch stolen during a robbery in Slough.

    The incident occurred at 7pm on Friday (July 22) in Lodge Farm Park, near Weekes Drive. 

    The victim, a man in his 40s, was walking through the park, when he was put into a headlock and punched multiple times.

    The offender then stole the victims Michael Kors watch from his wrist, and rode off on a bicycle.

    The victim did not require medical treatment, Thames Valley Police said. 

    A 43-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a class B drug. He has been released on bail until Saturday, August 20. 

    Investigating officer, Detective Constable Miriam Belbehri, based at Slough Police Station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this incident or have CCTV or dash-cam footage in the area, to please get in touch.  

    “You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220324978.

    “Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

    Slough

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved