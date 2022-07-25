SITE INDEX

    • Slough man arrested in relation to 'discriminatory' social media video

    No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

    A man from Slough has been arrested in relation to a video posted on social media in which discriminatory language was used against specific communities. 

    Thames Valley Police said that the 67-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred and malicious communications.

    He has been released on police bail until Thursday, August 18. 

    The force added his arrest is in relation to a video posted on social media, where discriminatory language was used against specific communities.

