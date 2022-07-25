Slough man arrested in relation to 'discriminatory' social media video

A man from Slough has been arrested in relation to a video posted on social media in which discriminatory language was used against specific communities.

Thames Valley Police said that the 67-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred and malicious communications.

He has been released on police bail until Thursday, August 18.

The force added his arrest is in relation to a video posted on social media, where discriminatory language was used against specific communities.