Slough man arrested in relation to 'discriminatory' social media video

04:23PM, Monday 25 July 2022
A man from Slough has been arrested in relation to a video posted on social media in which discriminatory language was used against specific communities.
Thames Valley Police said that the 67-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred and malicious communications.
He has been released on police bail until Thursday, August 18.
The force added his arrest is in relation to a video posted on social media, where discriminatory language was used against specific communities.
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
People have been urged to stay away from Wexham Park Hospital’s accident and emergency department today unless it is a serious or life-threatening emergency.
The body of 16-year-old boy has been found in the Jubilee River following a search.
All lines are currently blocked between Reading and London Paddington stations due to a person being hit by a train.