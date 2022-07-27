Praise for 'outstanding' police dogs sniffing out Slough criminals

Thames Valley Police has heaped praise on its 'outstanding' police dogs after the pooches helped secure a number of arrests this month.

The force said that it wanted to appreciate the 'fantastic' work carried out by its animals across the Thames Valley and Hampshire, with criminals in Slough caught by the police's four-legged friends.

Luna and Chip have been in Slough and Reading using their noses to sniff out large amounts of Class A drugs on two separate jobs.

Thames Valley Police said that their efforts meant 'multiple arrests were made' as a result.

Meanwhile, Dexter helped pursue a stolen vehicle in Slough and after a decamp from the occupants, he managed to locate the passenger hiding in some bushes - resulting in custody visits for both.

Firearms support dog Hooch has also been busy in other areas of Berkshire, tracking down two stolen vehicles in Bracknell and one in Reading, leading to two people suspected of stealing cars being located.

"It's time for us to appreciate some of our fantastic PD's and the outstanding work they've been carrying out this month," police said via a Facebook post.



"Our Dog Section covers both the Hampshire and Thames Valley areas 24/7 and 365 days of the year - and don't they do a cracking job of it."