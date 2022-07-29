Teenager arrested after man knocked unconscious outside Slough Co-op

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a man in his sixties was taken to hospital following a fight in Slough.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which happened at 6.25pm on Thursday, July 28.

Two men were involved in the altercation outside Co-op on Twist Way. The victim, in his sixties, lost consciousness and was taken to hospital where he remains at this time.

A 15-year-old boy from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He remains in police custody.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Thomas Zecca, of Slough CID, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information about what happened to please come forward.

“Also, we’d ask anyone in the local area who may have dash-cams or CCTV to check the footage in case it has captured something that could assist with the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact us online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220325547.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 101 or online.”