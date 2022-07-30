Police appeal to help find missing Slough teenager

10:42AM, Saturday 30 July 2022
Police are appealing for the public's help in locating a missing teenager from Slough.
Mark Heaney was last seen on Monday, July 25.
He was reported missing on Thursday, July 28.
Thames Valley Police has urged for members of the public to call 101 quoting reference 43220334913 if they see Mark.
