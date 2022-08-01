Slough man charged in Reading station murder investigation

09:34AM, Monday 01 August 2022
A Slough man has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon after a 24-year-old man died at Reading railway station on Saturday evening.
Kirkpatrick Virgo, 42, of Whitby Road, has been charged in connection with the murder investigation and will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday, August 1).
The British Transport Police is continuing to investigate and is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it on the train to get in touch with BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 665 of 30/07/22.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
