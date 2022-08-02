Council considering sale of Slough’s former Adelphi Theatre

The former Adelphi Theatre in Bath Road has been put on the market to ‘gauge interest’ over whether anyone wants to buy the site.

Slough Borough Council bought the old music venue, famous for hosting The Beatles and Roy Orbison, for £4.6million in 2018.

But the cash-strapped local authority is now looking into selling the town centre building as it attempts to offload £600million worth of assets to tackle its debts.

The venue is listed on the website of real estate agents, Avison Young, where it is described as ‘an excellent development opportunity just minutes from Slough town centre’.

The former theatre is currently rented by Buzz Bingo but the lease it set to expire in August 2023.

Councillor Rob Anderson, cabinet member for financial oversight and council assets, said: "The former Adelphi is being marketed to gauge interest in the site and thus potential value and the kind of interested purchaser along with any likely future use options.

“There is no member approval in place for a sale yet but it is important we find out the true value of our assets before deciding what to do with them.

“We bought the Adelphi as a historic Slough landmark and we will weigh up all the available options before deciding what to do with the site."

Back in December 2020, the Labour-run council dismissed rumours that it was planning to demolish the historic site.

The council’s former head of regeneration, Stephen Gibson, said the venue was one of a number of performance spaces which he hoped would evolve over the next five years.