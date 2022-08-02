SITE INDEX

    • Missing Slough teenager found safe and well

    A teenager missing from Slough has been found safe and well. 

    An appeal to find 15-year-old Mark Heaney was issued last week after the teenager was reported missing on Thursday. 

    Thames Valley Police has now confirmed the youngster has been found. 

    The force thanked members of the public for sharing its appeal.

