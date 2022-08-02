Missing Slough teenager found safe and well

06:22PM, Tuesday 02 August 2022
A teenager missing from Slough has been found safe and well.
An appeal to find 15-year-old Mark Heaney was issued last week after the teenager was reported missing on Thursday.
Thames Valley Police has now confirmed the youngster has been found.
The force thanked members of the public for sharing its appeal.
GOOD NEWS— TVP Slough (@TVP_Slough) August 2, 2022
We're pleased to report that Mark Heaney, who was reported missing from Slough last week, has been located safe and well.
Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals to help to locate him. pic.twitter.com/0wjTE6SJen
