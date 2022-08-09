Gardens destroyed as row of trees go up in flames in Slough

Three gardens were destroyed after a fire took hold of a line of trees near railway tracks in Slough last night (Monday).

A total of 16 firefighters from Langley, Windsor and Slough were in Cherry Avenue at about 9pm to deal with the blaze.

A row of trees at the bottom of a series of gardens - adjacent to the railway line - went up in flames, causing damage to four gardens.

Three of these were '80 to 90 per cent destroyed by fire', said Slough Fire Station watch manager Jake Hobden, who led the emergency response. A fourth garden was lightly damaged by the blaze.

The majority of outbuildings in the gardens were also destroyed by the flames.

Watch manager Hobden added that the fire took hold of the trees 'quite rapidly' as crews battled for about three and a half hours to keep it contained and away from nearby overhead train lines.

Firefighters used jets and hose reels to extinguish the flames. Nobody was injured.

Crews said that the cause of the fire is unknown but an investigation is now underway to determine the reason for the blaze.