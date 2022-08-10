Slough man hit with hefty fine for fly-tipping in Wexham

A man from Slough has been fined more than £1,000 after he was caught fly-tipping waste in Wexham.

Mansoor Hussain, 64, of Gosling Road, pleaded guilty to an offence of illegal dumping when he appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on August 3.

The court heard that on Thursday, March 17, waste including cabinet doors, paint pots, a footstool and a basketball hoop was found to have been dumped in Middle Green Road.

Buckinghamshire Council carries out regular surveillance at the location due to the area being heavily blighted with fly-tipping.

Surveillance cameras recorded Hussain's vehicle arriving at night and he was filmed fly-tipping waste onto the ground.

The vehicle was traced back to Hussain, who attended an interview at Slough Police Station, where he admitted dumping the waste.

Magistrates fined Hussain £1,200 and ordered him to pay clean up and investigation costs of £415.

A victim surcharge of £120 was also added to his punishment – making a total for him to pay of £1,735.

Jilly Jordan, deputy cabinet member for climate change and the environment at Buckinghamshire Council, said: “This case should be a lesson to anyone who may be tempted to fly-tip in Buckinghamshire.

"Instead of disposing of his waste in the normal, legal way, this man decided to break the law and found to his detriment that crime really doesn’t pay. His actions have cost him a hefty fine and a criminal record.

“Don’t be tempted to fly-tip, we can and will catch you and you will be prosecuted.”

To report incidents of fly-tipping in Bucks, visit www.buckinghamshire.gov.uk/fix-my-street