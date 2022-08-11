SITE INDEX

    • Two cars written off after early morning A4 crash in Slough

    The crash happened opposite the Mercedes garage on the A4 Bath Road in Slough. Photo from Google Maps

    Two vehicles were written off following a crash in Slough during the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

    Three fire crews - two from Slough and one from Langley - attended the scene of the incident at about 1.30am.

    The drivers of two cars had collided opposite the Mercedes garage on the A4 Bath Road. 

    Nobody needed to be rescued from their vehicles, however a male occupant of one of the vehicles was given first aid by firefighters. There were no other serious injuries.

    Crews were on the scene for about 45 minutes before handing the incident over to Thames Valley Police. 

