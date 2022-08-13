UPDATED: Mixed recycling catches fire in Slough

10:16AM, Saturday 13 August 2022
Update 12:26pm, Saturday, August 13:
A spokesman for the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service has provided an update on the fire which started near a Sikh temple in Slough during the early hours of this morning (Saturday).
Three fire crews from Slough, Langley and Windsor attended the scene - in Simpsons Way - at 3:49am, alongside two fire officers and a Zetros off-road fire truck.
"Upon arrival, crews found a fire involving mixed recycling. Using two hose reels, the Zetros and a bonfire digger, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire," the spokesman added.
"Crews were on the scene for four hours and 30 minutes."
Fire crews are urging people to stay away from Baylis Road in Slough as they attend to an incident near to a Sikh temple.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service also advised residents to close their windows as firefighters deal with the blaze, which can also be seen from the Salt Hill area of town.
Updates to follow.
We are currently on scene at an incident near to the Sikh Temple in Baylis Road, Slough. This can also be seen from the Salt Hill area. We advise residents to close windows and avoid the area where possible.— Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (@RBFRSofficial) August 13, 2022
