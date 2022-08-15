County lines drugs dealer jailed for seven years

The man behind a county drugs line operating between Slough, Hayes and London has been jailed for seven years.

Nikodem Jozefow, of Station Road, Hayes, was arrested by police officers in Slough in August last year.

Officers then conducted a search at the 19-year-old’s address and discovered a firearm.

After an investigation by the Thames Valley Police Drugs Focus Taskforce and the Metropolitan Police, Jozefow was identified as the controller of a county drugs line operating between Slough and the capital.

Police executed another warrant at Jozefow’s address in January, where officers discovered the drugs line operation and he was arrested again.

He was charged on January 12 and pleaded guilty to two counts of being involved in the supply of class A drugs, heroin and crack cocaine, and possession of a firearm.

Jozefow also pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and cannabis.

Drugs Focus Taskforce lead Detective Inspector Simon Hannam said: “The Drugs Focus Taskforce was set up at the end of last year to target county drugs lines across the Thames Valley and has already disrupted criminals operating in Reading, Slough and Milton Keynes.

“We will tirelessly pursue anyone involved in county drugs lines as they exploit vulnerable people and cause serious harm within our communities.

“We will bring those involved in this illegal activity to justice, as proven by Jozefow’s conviction and sentence.

“We are also committed to protecting those vulnerable people exploited by county drug-dealers by providing the appropriate support.

“I urge the public to report any suspicions about drug-dealing to us, as this help police build up intelligence and evidence, by calling 101 or making a report on our website.

“Alternatively, by reporting anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”