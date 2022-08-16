Plans to replace Slough office block with 51 flats refused

Plans to demolish an office block in Slough town centre and replace it with 51 apartments has been refused by the council.

An application to transform Automotive House, in Grays Place, Slough, into flats was submitted in April by the developer, Waller Planning.

The block is a three-storey office building which dates from the mid-1960s, with developers confident their plans would contribute towards the regeneration of the area close to the railway station.

The development was proposed to be made up of a mixture of one and two-bedroom apartments but did not offer any affordable housing, with Waller Planning saying it was 'financially unviable' to provide this.

Automotive House was already granted an application for a change of use from offices to residential, but in a decision notice issued on Thursday (August 11), Slough Borough Council (SBC) knocked back Waller's latest plans.

"It is the view of the local planning authority that the proposed development does not improve the economic, social and environmental conditions of the area," SBC planning officers wrote.

"The height, bulk, massing and high site coverage of the building would introduce a visually discordant element into the lower-rise streetscape of the western part of Grays Place and its surroundings."

The council added that the proposal would result in an 'overbearing relationship with adjacent flats to the east', while there were also concerns that the new building would reduce sunlight for neighbours.

A lack of affordable housing was another reason for the council's refusal.

Meanwhile, officers noted that the proposed access point to the flats is 'substandard' and would lead to 'danger and inconvenience' to people using it.

There are 26 car parking spaces at the existing site, but Waller wanted to slash this down to two - despite the addition of 58 new cycle spaces.

This is the latest application to be turned down by SBC for this site with previous applications for this site also being rejected in recent times.

For more information on this planning application, enter reference P/04290/009 into Slough Borough Council's planning portal.