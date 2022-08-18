Police ask for help searching for missing man from Slough

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man who has been reported missing from Slough.

Marek is aged 45 and was last seen in the town on or around 14 July.

He is 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with brown hair and green eyes.

Detective Inspector Tracey Smyth, based at Slough police station, said: “We are very concerned for Marek’s welfare as he has not been seen for more than a month.

“He is not wanted by police and is not in any trouble, we just want to make sure he is safe and well.

“If you see Marek, please call 999, quoting reference number 43220324092.

“If you have any information that might help us find him, please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting the same reference number.”