Search to find woman, 58, whose car was last seen in Slough

An appeal has been launched to find a missing woman whose car was last seen in Slough.

Thames Valley Police said it is ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of Rose, a 58-year-old woman from Wokingham.

Rose was last seen at 3pm yesterday (Sunday) and was wearing navy knee length shorts, a loose black and white top and a shoulder bag.

Police said she may also be travelling in a Peugeot with the partial number plate of KY12 which was last seen in Slough.

Rose is known to spend time in Slough, Bracknell and Binfield.

Detective Constable Alexandra Slyfield, based at Loddon Valley Police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in locating Rose as we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“If you have seen Rose, or know where she may be, please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 43220375307.”