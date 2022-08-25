New Crossrail link will be 'transformative' for Slough - council leader

The leader of Slough Council has said that Crossrail will be 'transformative' for the town after it was announced when the central London tunnels would connect up with Berkshire.

After years of delays, Slough and South Bucks passengers will be able to travel into the heart of London on the new Elizabeth line from this winter.

Transport for London (TfL) revealed on Tuesday that the long-awaited Crossrail connection is set to link the area with the capital from Sunday, November 6.

This means that people travelling from Slough on the Elizabeth line can remain on one train into central London tunnels without having to change at Paddington.

The £18.9billion project has been hit with a series of major setbacks and was meant to be complete back in 2018. There have also been reports of the scheme suffering funding shortfalls as costs spiralled.

TfL said the new connection will offer reduced journey times and better connectivity on the railway.

Leader of Slough Borough Council, councillor James Swindlehurst, said he ‘shared the general frustration’ following the four-year delay to the project, but was looking forward to Crossrail ‘opening up access’ to the town.

During peak times there will be six trains per hour (one every 10 minutes) travelling between Slough and central London, while off-peak will see four trains per hour (one every 15 minutes) connecting the two locations.

Customers will also be able to use the Elizabeth line seven days a week as Sunday services commence for the first time from November 6.

The full line – which will eventually stretch from Reading to Shenfield in Essex – is also not expected to open until May next year.

The new railway also passes through Burnham, Langley and Iver.

Much of the area’s regeneration has been built on the promise of Crossrail’s arrival, with thousands of new flats and infrastructure complete or planned across East Berkshire and South Bucks.

Cllr Swindlehurst told the Express that the arrival of the line will help to unlock Slough’s full potential after a turbulent few years of the pandemic.

“We know it is advantageous to the town; it opens up opportunities and jobs and that will add value to our people,” he said.

“Things are still settling down after COVID; people have not fully returned to the offices, but we always felt Crossrail was a game-changer for Slough.”

He added: “I am delighted, it can’t come soon enough – it is part of getting Slough back to the position we were pre-pandemic and helps our residents rebuild their opportunities.

“It will be transformative. I share the general frustration that it has over-run but we are very enthusiastic about it’s impacts on the town and the potential improvements it will make.”

A total of nine new stations have been created in central London for the Elizabeth line, while a number of stations in Berkshire and South Bucks – including Iver and Burnham – have been refurbished with purple TfL branding.

Cllr Swindlehurst said that 20 per cent of people in Slough do not have access to cars and therefore opening up more public transport opportunities was good for the town.

“Having Crossrail and other infrastructure projects will help Slough to remain a really viable place as we grow," he said.