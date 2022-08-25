Appeal as pedestrian hospitalised in Slough hit-and-run

A pedestrian was hospitalised in a hit-and-run in Slough this morning.

Police said the driver of a black BMW hit a walker in Belgrave Road, near to the roundabout at the junction with Shackleton Road, at 7.45am.

The driver stopped momentarily before leaving the scene.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries but has since been discharged.

Police described the driver as an Asian man in his late 20s, with a medium length beard.

Investigating officer PC Marcus Audoin, based at Taplow police station, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“I would also appeal to the driver of the car involved to come forward.

“I’d ask anyone travelling in the local area around the time of the incident to please check any dash-cam footage in case it has captured something that could help the investigation.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43220381443."

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”