Teenage boy suffers serious eye injury after assault in Slough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy in Slough was punched and left with a ‘serious’ fracture to his eye socket.

At around 8.30pm on August 19, a group of children were playing football in the park at the centre of Cromwell Drive.

During the game, an argument broke out between the victim, a teenage boy, and the offender.

The offender pushed the victim a few times and then punched him in the face.

The attacker then ran off with two other males towards Grant Avenue.

The victim suffered a serious fracture to his eye socket and multiple other facial injuries.

He was taken to Wexham Park Hospital before being transferred to Northwick Park Hospital then Western Eye Hospital, both in London. He has since been discharged.

The offender is described as an Asian male, potentially Indian, aged between 17 and 18, roughly 5’9, of skinny build with black hair. He was wearing a red basketball shirt.

PC Nicole Maynard, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220372436.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”