Lorry driver crashes into M4 lamppost after falling asleep at wheel

04:22PM, Tuesday 30 August 2022
Credit: @TVP Roads Policing
A lorry driver fell asleep at the wheel and careered into a lamppost on the M4 near Slough.
Thames Valley Police warned people not to drive while tired following the crash on Bank Holiday Monday.
The force’s roads policing unit said the driver nodded off and then veered across three lanes, smashing into a lamppost.
Don't Drive Tired.— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) August 29, 2022
The driver of this truck fell asleep at the wheel on the #M4 near #Slough. He veered across 3 lanes and took out a lamp post.
He was lucky enough to wake up to face the consequences..!
At the first sign of tiredness, stop and take a break. #P0735#P6110 pic.twitter.com/A3zhUnOrHV
A statement on Twitter said: “The driver of this truck fell asleep at the wheel on the M4 near Slough. He veered across three lanes and took out a lamppost.
“He was lucky enough to wake up to face the consequences.
“At the first sign of tiredness, stop and take a break.”
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Travellers in Maidenhead and Slough will be able to travel into the heart of London on Elizabeth line trains from November, it has been announced.
We'll be bringing you live reaction as students pick up their GCSE results across Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead.
Follow for latest pictures and results as students across Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough find out how they fared in their A-level exams.