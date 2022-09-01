Pair in hospital with 'pointed weapon' injuries after Slough assualt

A man and a woman have been hospitalised with injuries 'caused by a pointed weapon' following an altercation in Slough last night (Wednesday).

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault, which occurred at about 8.25pm in New Square, before moving on to Windsor Road.

A woman in her thirties and a man in his twenties sustained injuries consistent with having been caused by a pointed weapon, the force said.

They both remain in hospital receiving treatment at this time.

A 31-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding with intent and remains in police custody, Thames Valley Police added.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Peter Cave, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this incident, or anyone who has information about what happened, to please come forward.

“I’d also ask anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the local area or phone footage to please submit this to us via our online portal.

“Anyone with information can make a report online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43220392344.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”