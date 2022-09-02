Fire crews rescue man from burning flat in Slough

Fire crews spent more than five hours at the scene of a burning ground floor flat in Slough yesterday (Thursday), in which a man was rescued.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Slough and Langley fire stations were sent to the scene in Marunden Green at about 5.35pm, alongside a fire officer.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire in a ground floor flat of a three storey apartment building.

Using two hose reels, firefighters - equipped with breathing apparatus - entered the property where they rescued a man and extinguished the fire.

The rescued person was then placed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

Crews were on the scene for about five hours and 50 minutes and urged people to avoid the area whilst they dealt with the incident last night.