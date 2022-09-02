Public notices: Slough road closures and Jubilee River works

In the public notices this week, there are two road closures in Slough and an announcement from the Environment Agency of works on the Jubilee River.

Road closures

Slough council is looking to close Dundee Road, Slough for roadworks from its junction with Banbury Avenue for a distance of 30 metres.

This will be from 12.01am on Monday, September 12 and is expected to be done and dusted by 11.59pm on Sunday, October 2.

The council is also looking to close Liverpool Road, Slough for roadworks from number 12 to number 13.

This is set to be from 12.01am on Monday, October 17, with all works expected to be complete by 11.59pm on Monday, November 28.

In both cases, alternative routes will be available for use while the orders are in force and diversions will be clearly signed at the location.

Advanced warning notices will be at the locations advising of the dates the works will be carried out. Access will be maintained for all residents and businesses.

Roads can be closed for a maximum of 18 months – it can only be extended with the approval of the Secretary of State for Transport.

Those with queries regarding the works or the alternative routes, should contact: Service Lead – Planning & Transport, Slough Borough Council, Observatory House, 25 Windsor Road, Slough SL1 2EL.

Civic works

The Environment Agency has given notice that it proposes to carry out works at Taplow Weir Gantry on the Jubilee River in Mill Lane.

It intends to install a permanent gantry system plus other minor improvements in the area – and also to permanently close the car park to the public.

Instead, the car park will be a compound for Environment Agency staff only.

As such, the agency intends to put in a secure fence.

It also plans to install an eel pass to ‘offer environmental enhancements to the area.’

Construction is planned from autumn and is expected to last about eight weeks.

To make representations to the Environment Agency about the works, contact them within 30 days at: enquiries@environment-agency.gov.uk – or by post to Environment Agency, National Customer Contact Centre, PO Box 544, Rotherham S60 1BY.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.