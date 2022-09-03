Two men charged and victim identified in Slough murder probe

Two men have been charged by police in connection with the murder of a Slough man, who has now been formally identified.

Hassan Al-Kubanji, 21, of Peabody Avenue, London, was charged with one count each of murder, perverting the course of justice and possession of a blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

He has also been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, namely cocaine and heroin.

Al-Kubanji was remanded to appear at Reading Magistrates Court today (Saturday).

Miguel Parian John, 41, of Concorde Way, Slough, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, namely cocaine and heroin, and one count each of assisting an offender and possession of a blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Friday), where he was further remanded to appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday, October 3.

Both men were charged yesterday (Friday).

The charges relate to an incident in Keel Drive, Slough, on Tuesday (August 30) in which a man in his twenties suffered serious injuries and later died.

The victim has been formally identified as Mohammed Rafaqit Kayani, 24, from Slough. Specially trained officers continue to support his family.

A post-mortem examination concluded his cause of death as a stab wound to the chest.

A third man, 21, of no fixed abode, arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, remains in police custody.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Dejan Avramovic, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Rafaqit’s family at what must be an extremely difficult time for them and I would ask for their privacy to be respected.

“I would like to thank the public and local community for their significant help and patience during the investigation so far.

“I would still like to hear from anyone who may have information about this tragic incident and is yet to come forward.

“Get in touch by calling 101 or making a report on our website, quoting reference 43220389825.

“Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”