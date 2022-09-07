Police appeal for community help to tackle serious violence in Slough

04:23PM, Wednesday 07 September 2022
The man in charge of policing in Slough says the force needs the public’s help to stop a spate of serious violence in the town.
Slough has seen a number of violent incidents in recent weeks which included the death of a 24-year-old man in Keel Drive on August 30.
Thames Valley Police has now moved to reassure the public about the work it is carrying out to prevent serious violence.
The force said it is taking the following steps to keep the community safe:
Superintendent Lee Barnham, Local Policing Area Commander for Slough, said: “It is not acceptable for anyone to be in possession of an offensive weapon or bladed article in Slough.
"Carrying a weapon carries a sentence of up to four years in prison, and we will arrest and prosecute anyone in possession of one.
“Our communities play a vital role in our efforts to proactively tackle violence within Slough.”
Superintendent Barnham said the force believes there is no wider risk to the public from the recent spate of serious violence.
He added: “Police, partners and the public need to work as one in order to tackle violence and substance misuse across Slough.
“Our thoughts remain with the individuals affected by the recent incidents and their loved ones.”
Anyone with information about people carrying knives in Slough can call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
