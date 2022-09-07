Police appeal for community help to tackle serious violence in Slough

The man in charge of policing in Slough says the force needs the public’s help to stop a spate of serious violence in the town.

Slough has seen a number of violent incidents in recent weeks which included the death of a 24-year-old man in Keel Drive on August 30.

Thames Valley Police has now moved to reassure the public about the work it is carrying out to prevent serious violence.

The force said it is taking the following steps to keep the community safe:

Using intelligence and information to target crime hotspots with increased police patrols and weapon sweeps

Obtaining and executing warrants to disrupt criminal activity using information provided by the public

Targeting people who are known to frequently carry knives and are identified as repeat offenders of serious violence

Working alongside Slough Borough Council and health agencies to tackle substance misuse which is recognised as a key factor behind violent crime

Improving street lighting in areas where people may feel unsafe, such as at Chalvey Recreation Ground

Carrying out educational sessions warning of the risks of carrying weapons and discussing the impacts of knives

Holding knife amnesties throughout the year

Superintendent Lee Barnham, Local Policing Area Commander for Slough, said: “It is not acceptable for anyone to be in possession of an offensive weapon or bladed article in Slough.

"Carrying a weapon carries a sentence of up to four years in prison, and we will arrest and prosecute anyone in possession of one.

“Our communities play a vital role in our efforts to proactively tackle violence within Slough.”

Superintendent Barnham said the force believes there is no wider risk to the public from the recent spate of serious violence.

He added: “Police, partners and the public need to work as one in order to tackle violence and substance misuse across Slough.

“Our thoughts remain with the individuals affected by the recent incidents and their loved ones.”

Anyone with information about people carrying knives in Slough can call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.