Second murder charge over death of 24-year-old Slough man

03:03PM, Friday 09 September 2022
A second man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 24-year-old man in Slough.
Mohammed Rafaqit Kayani, from Slough, died following an incident in Keel Drive on Tuesday, August 30.
Thames Valley Police said it has now charged 21-year-old Riaz Miah, of no fixed abode, with one count of murder, perverting the course of justice and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He is also accused of two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.
Hassan Al-Kubanji, 21, of Peabody Avenue, London, has also been charged with murder, perverting the course of justice and possession of a blade/sharp pointed article in a public place in connection with Mr Kayani’s death.
Al-Kubanji also faces two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.
A third man, Miguel Parian John, 41, of Concorde Way, Slough, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin, assisting an offender and possession of a blade or pointed article in a public place.
