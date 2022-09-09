Second murder charge over death of 24-year-old Slough man

A second man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 24-year-old man in Slough.

Mohammed Rafaqit Kayani, from Slough, died following an incident in Keel Drive on Tuesday, August 30.

Thames Valley Police said it has now charged 21-year-old Riaz Miah, of no fixed abode, with one count of murder, perverting the course of justice and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is also accused of two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

Hassan Al-Kubanji, 21, of Peabody Avenue, London, has also been charged with murder, perverting the course of justice and possession of a blade/sharp pointed article in a public place in connection with Mr Kayani’s death.

Al-Kubanji also faces two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

A third man, Miguel Parian John, 41, of Concorde Way, Slough, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin, assisting an offender and possession of a blade or pointed article in a public place.