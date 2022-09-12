'Our lives will never be the same': Family pay tribute to Keel Drive victim

The family of Mohammed Rafaqit Kayani said their ‘lives will never be the same’ following his death in Slough.

The 24-year-old died in an attack in Keel Drive on Tuesday, August 30.

Police launched a murder investigation and have since charged two people with murder in connection with his death.

Mr Kayani’s family described him as having an ‘enormous heart’ which was cherished not just by family members but the wider community.

A statement said: “Mohammed Rafaqit Kayani, a name that will live on in the hearts of not only his family, but a world in itself, resided by those whose were lucky enough to have encountered him.

“A soul too pure for this cruel world was taken and has returned to its creator, but an unimaginable amount of pain and emptiness remains.

“If you knew Rafaqit, you knew that there was no literature that could possibly describe the beauty of his character to a justly degree.

However, his enormous heart is one place to begin with. His presence lingered a sense of security and his words implemented an instant comfort into those whom he engaged with.

“There will never be another Mohammed Rafaqit Kayani, his mother and father’s entire heart, his sister’s protector and inspiration, his wife’s other half, his entire family’s cherished brother.

“Above all, not only to our family, a brother to all. Our lives will never be the same, and so we remain with heavy hearts, until we reunite in the hereafter, Insha’Allah.”

Officers at the scene in Keel Drive.

Mr Kayani’s wife said her husband made ‘this terrible world feel like a fairytale’.

She said: “A loving son, caring brother, selfless friend and proud Muslim man. Words could never capture the true essence of this mesmerising, handsome, sincere and true epitome of beauty, Mohammed Rafaqit Kayani.

“He excelled in every aspect of his life; a truly indescribable husband, a proud loving family member of the Kayani family as well as flying through his career at Virgin Atlantic, always looking dashing as ever, beaming with pride in his uniform.

“There’s not enough time in this world to even slightly begin to really touch on the immensely outstanding character of Rafaqit. This isn’t just another tragedy, another calamity, another sad story.”

She added that the 24-year-old had left the family with a lifetime of memories, lessons and advice and was an inspiration for all.

“I end this on a bittersweet note of allowing anyone reading this to have the tiniest glimpse into the beautiful man that was and is Rafaqit Kayani. ‘Peace not war, fear your Lord only’.”