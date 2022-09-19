Police appeal after 'out of character' disappearance in Slough

Police are appealing for the public’s help after a man in Slough has gone missing in a ‘completely out of character disappearance’.

Robinson, 20, was last seen near Lower Britwell Road in Slough on Friday morning (September 16).

He is described as a black man of medium build with black hair in a small afro style. It is not known what he is wearing, but may have a long black puffer jacket.

Robinson is known to frequent Slough, the Mayfair area of London and Middlesbrough.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Will Tippetts, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “Robinson’s disappearance is completely out of character and concern is growing for his general wellbeing as his family and friends have been unable to contact him since he was last seen.

“I am appealing for anybody who knows of Robinson’s whereabouts to please contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43220417328.

“If you see him, I would urge you to call us on 999.”