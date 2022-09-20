Section 60 order enacted in Slough after man slashed with knife

A man has been arrested and a section 60 order imposed after another man was slashed with a knife in Cippenham.

A section 60 order has been enacted in Slough following the incident which occurred in Station Road at 1pm this afternoon (Tuesday).

The victim was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, whilst a 29-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody.

The Section 60 order covers the area defined on the map, incorporating Huntercombe Lane North, Priory Road, Burnham Lane, Bath Road, Cippenham Lane, Mercian Way and St Andrews Way.

The order, which gives police officers greater powers for stop and search in order to reduce the chance of further incidents of serious violence, will run until 7am tomorrow (Wednesday).

Local Policing Area Commander for Slough, Superintendent Lee Barnham said: “This incident has occurred early in the afternoon so it is possible that there were witnesses. We would urge anybody who witnessed the incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police, either by reporting online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220422834.

“As a result of this incident, a Section 60 stop and search order has been authorised until 7am tomorrow.

“This order gives officers more powers to stop and search anybody in a defined area to prevent further violent incidents from taking place.

“While I appreciate that orders such as this could cause concern, these powers provide us with another tactic to quickly identify and disrupt those carrying weapons.

“If you are stopped by an officer, please do not be worried, this does not mean you are in trouble.

“However, I would add, anybody found in possession of an offensive weapon will be arrested and Thames Valley Police will relentlessly pursue a prosecution.

“We will not tolerate such behaviour in Slough, and we will work tirelessly to put offenders before the courts.

“You will see a visible increase in police officers while this Section 60 order is in place, and so please do stop and speak with them about any concerns that you may have.”