Slough man charged following Cippenham assault

A man has been charged by police following an incident whereby a man suffered hand injuries caused by a weapon.

Ryan Hodge, 29, of Kendal Drive, was charged with one count each of GBH, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

He was also charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker today (Thursday).

The charges relate to an incident in Station Road, Cippenham on Tuesday, where a man in his thirties suffered hand injuries caused by a weapon.

Hodge was remanded in custody to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court today.

Officers have also made another arrest in connection with this incident.

A 32-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and remains in police custody.