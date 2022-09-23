Image released after man struck by hammer in Slough

Police have released a CCTV image after a man was struck in the back of the head with a hammer in Slough.

The incident occurred at around 7.30pm on Thursday, September 8 at a property in Upton Park.

The victim, a man in his twenties, sustained a laceration to the head and was treated at Wexham Park Hospital where he has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Ashley Jones, based at Slough police station, said: “We are releasing a CCTV image of a man who we believe may have vital information in connection this incident.



“If this is you or you recognise this person, then we would ask you to please get in touch via 101 or online quoting reference 43220405180.



“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact the independent Charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”