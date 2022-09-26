Outline plans for Slough shopping centre set to be decided

Outline plans for the redevelopment of Queensmere Shopping Centre in Slough are set to go to the planning committee this week.

Developer British Land wants to replace the complex with 1,600 homes, 40,000 sq ft of office space and new space for shops and restaurants.

Last week, it was revealed that part of the centre would be closing as preparations begin on the mass redevelopment scheme.

A Slough Borough Council planning committee will now decide on submitted outline plans from British Land this Thursday - with more detailed proposals coming back to the council at a later date.

Councillors will convene at the local authority's headquarters at Observatory House in Windsor Road at 6.30pm, where aspects such as the demolition plan and floorspace will be decided.

The major plans include a mixed-use scheme which will also feature pubs, wine bars and hot food takeaways, as well as provision for a cinema and live music venue.

A multi-storey car park with 685 spaces, new public realm and town centre squares will also be built if the plans are ultimately given the green light.

British Land aims to commence the demolition of the centre by late 2024.

Developers added last week that discussions are ongoing with tenants impacted as a result of the part-closure - including Sports Direct - with an option to relocate them elsewhere.

It said that trade has been low in certain parts of the shopping centre and its 'exciting' plans will help revitalise the complex.

"The loss of town centre retail, leisure and office floorspace potentially could amount to a significant adverse impact on the economy and vitality of the town centre. This weighs against the scheme," officers wrote in their report.

"However, it is considered the continued decline of the town centre will be exacerbated if the site would remain currently as it is."

Officers have recommended the outline plans for approval subject to a number of conditions.

Residents can watch the meeting live on the council's webcast.

For more information on the project, visit www.sloughcentral.com

To view the application in more detail, search for reference P/19689/000 on Slough Borough Council's planning portal.