Drug dealer jailed for intent to supply in Slough

A man has been sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for intent to supply Class A drugs in Slough.

Fabian Ilo, aged 21, of Romford Road, Newham was sentenced yesterday (September 28) following a trial at Reading Crown Court.

It follows an investigation by Thames Valley Police after reports that a property in Slough had been ‘cuckooed’ (taken over) by drug dealers.

On the evening of March 24, 2022, officers gainer entry to the property and found Ilo present. He was in breach of a court order and arrested.

A search of the property found drugs, and equipment for processing drugs and two large knives. The drugs and knives were seized and have since been destroyed.

Ilo was charged the following day.

He was convicted of one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine and one count of possession with intent in court, and, as well as his imprisonment, forfeited a quantity of drugs and cash and had to pay a victim surcharge of £190.

Inspector Peter Lawman of the Slough Problem Solving Team said: “This is an excellent result.

“The evidence we secured showed conclusively that Ilo was heavily involved in drug dealing.

“Because the investigation was eligible for fast-track forensic work, it enabled the case to be heard sooner in court.

“I am pleased that Ilo has been convicted and has been sentenced for his crimes which have a detrimental impact on others.

“My team will continue to work with our partners to develop intelligence and target those drug dealers we identify as presenting the greatest risk to our communities.”