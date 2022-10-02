SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Body of man found by police in Slough park

    10:13AM, Sunday 02 October 2022

    SLOUGH 134129-4

    Baylis Park and Memorial Gardens, Camarthen Road, Slough.

    The body of a 65-year-old man was discovered in a Slough park last night (Saturday).

    Thames Valley Police said on Twitter that the man's death is being treated as as unexplained but not suspicious, adding it was working to notify his next of kin.

    The public is being warned to expect a bigger police presence in the area as officers stay at the scene. The force urged people to get in touch with them if they have any queries. 

    Slough

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved