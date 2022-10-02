Police probe launched after second body found in Slough park

A police investigation has been launched after the bodies of two men were discovered in a Slough park this weekend.

The body of a 65-year-old man was found at about 4.40pm yesterday (Saturday) in Baylis Park by a member of the public, with the death not considered suspicious.

A second body, believed to be of a man aged in his 40s, was discovered in the park in close proximity to the other body at about 8.15am today (Sunday).

Police officers are now investigating the two deaths to establish any connection between them, with post mortems taking place in the coming days.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit said: “We are working to find out what links the deaths of these two men.

"It may be that the deaths, while tragic, are not deemed to be suspicious. However, the fact that two bodies have been found in close proximity to each other, in a short period of time, means that we need to establish the exact circumstances.

“While these incidents will no doubt cause concern to people in and around Slough, I’d like to reassure people that we are conducting a full and thorough investigation.

“Because of this, a large scene watch is in place around Baylis Park, and we expect this to remain during the coming days.

“I would like to reiterate that at this stage that these deaths are being treated as sudden and unexplained. There is a great deal of work to do to find out exactly what has happened and whether there is any link at all between these deaths.

“If you have any concerns or questions, please feel free to approach officers at the scene. They will do their best to answer any queries you may have.

“If you have any information about either of the incidents that you think could help us, please call 101, quoting reference number INC-20221002-0508.”