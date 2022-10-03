Murder probe launched after man, 21, fatally attacked in Slough

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 21-year-old was fatally attacked in Slough yesterday (Sunday).

The incident happened at about 8.50pm in Waterman Court, Cippenham, where a man had been seriously injured.

Police officers attended the scene where it was established that he had been in a collision on his bicycle with the driver of a car in Earls Lane, believed to be a black Volkswagen Golf.

After the collision, about four males exited the Golf and chased the victim into Waterman Court where he was fatally attacked.

The offenders then left the scene in the car.

Paramedics from the South Central Ambulance Service also attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 9.45pm.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a tragic and shocking incident, which has resulted in the death of a 21 year old man.

“Details at this very early stage are limited, including descriptions of the offenders.

“It is therefore incredibly important that we hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident.

"If you saw the offence itself, or if you saw a black VW Golf driving in the area prior to or after the incident, please get in touch.

"The vehicle may well have damage as a result of the collision. We would be particularly interested in hearing from anyone who has dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage which could be relevant.

“Our officers are at the scene and will remain so while our investigation continues.

"I appreciate that a serious incident such as this may create a lot of concern in the community, but a detailed and thorough investigation is underway and at this time there is no indication that there is any wider risk to the public.

"If any members of the local community do have concerns please speak to one of our officers at the scene.

“If you have any information that you think could help us, please call 101, quoting reference number 20221002-1905.”