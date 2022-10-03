Three jailed after £182,000 of Class A drugs seized in Slough

Three people have been jailed after police seized Class A drugs with a value of £182,000 in Slough.

It follows a series of offences which happened across Berkshire between May and July of this year.

During the trial, Zaffron Khan, 44, Cornwall Close, Maidenhead and Katarina Vargova, 36 of Ravens Court, High Wycombe, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply controlled class A drugs – namely cocaine and heroin.

Moreover, Waqar Younus, 28, of Turton Way, Slough pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs – namely cocaine and heroin.

At Reading Crown Court on Tuesday (September 27), Khan was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison.

Vargova was sentenced to two years and one month in prison, whilst Younus was given five years and four months.

Detective Sergeant Graham Holdsworth of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit said: “I hope this serves as an example that we do not tolerate the purchasing and distribution of drugs in our communities and we will ferociously pursue those involved in serious and organised crime.

“If you have any information about drugs in your communities, please report this to us by calling 101 or via our website.

“You can also make anonymous reports through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via the charity’s website.”