Section 60 order in Slough as murder investigation continues

A section 60 order granting police additional stop and search powers has been instigated following the death of a 21-year-old man in Slough yesterday (October 2).

Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation into the death which occurred in Waterman Court, Cippenham.

The section 60 order is only in connection with the murder investigation, and is not linked to the unexplained deaths of two men in Baylis Park, which are being investigated separately.

The order covers the areas of Cippenham and Chalvey in Slough, defined by the M4 to the South, Windsor Road to the East, Bath Road to the North and Huntercombe Lane South to the East, as shown on the map below.

The order will be in place until Wednesday, October 5.

Inspector Neil Elliot, based at Slough police station, said: “We understand that this is a very concerning time for the community in Slough, and so we are implementing this section 60 order while our investigation takes place.

“It will mean that our officers will have more powers to stop and search people and vehicles, and is designed to prevent any further outbreaks of violence.

“Because of this, there will be more officers out on patrol throughout this period. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to approach them and ask.”